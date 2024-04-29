'General Hospital' Actress Haley Pullos Receives Jail Time Following DUI Arrest

Haley Pullos is in jail.

On Monday (April 29), the 25-year-old actress, best known for playing Molly Lansing on General Hospital, was sentenced to three months in jail after she pleaded no contest to her April 2023 DUI arrest.

Keep reading to find out more…Haley originally pleaded not guilty to two DUI charges and another count of hit-and-run, The Daily Mail reports.

During her latest day in court, Haley changed her plea to no contest on one DUI and in exchange, the district attorney dropped the second DUI charge along with the hit-and-run charge.

She was then handcuffed and taken to the jail where she will spend the next 90 days.

Once the three months is over, Haley will return to the court for a sentencing hearing on July 29.

During that hearing, Haley will be placed on probation for five years, begin 200 hours of community service, and will have her driver’s license suspended for a year.

She will also be ordered to stay in a drug and alcohol program for a period of time still to be determined. She has already been enrolled in the program for the past several months.

Haley has also been ordered to pay $8,260 in restitution to Courtney Wilder, whose car she collided head-on with in 2023. Wilder, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, is also suing Haley in civil court seeking damages for negligence.

