Apr 29, 2024 at 11:44 am
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Cast Confirmed: 17 Stars Returning, Status of Several Actors Unknown
Ginny & Georgia‘s third season is officially in production, and Netflix confirmed which cast members are returning!
We’re assuming the third season of the hit show will premiere in 2025.
Keep reading to find out who is definitely returning for the show’s third season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix Posted to: Aaron Ashmore, Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, EG, Extended, Felix Mallard, Ginny & Georgia, ginny and georgia, Jennifer Robertson, Netflix, Nikki Roumel, Raymond Ablack, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Slideshow