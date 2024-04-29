Top Stories
Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 11:44 am
By JJ Staff

'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Cast Confirmed: 17 Stars Returning, Status of Several Actors Unknown

Continue Here »

'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Cast Confirmed: 17 Stars Returning, Status of Several Actors Unknown

Ginny & Georgia‘s third season is officially in production, and Netflix confirmed which cast members are returning!

We’re assuming the third season of the hit show will premiere in 2025.

Keep reading to find out who is definitely returning for the show’s third season…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Aaron Ashmore, Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, EG, Extended, Felix Mallard, Ginny & Georgia, ginny and georgia, Jennifer Robertson, Netflix, Nikki Roumel, Raymond Ablack, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Slideshow