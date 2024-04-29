Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny &amp; Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 4:55 pm
By JJ Staff

Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Keep Close on Date Night in L.A.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Keep Close on Date Night in L.A.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are showing off a little PDA on date night.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 53-year-old American Horror Story producer wrapped their arms around each other as they headed to a restaurant for a low-key dinner date on Sunday (April 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

For their outing, Gwyneth wore a navy peacoat over a striped paired with jeans while Brad sported a brown cardigan, blue button-down shirt and olive-green pants.

Earlier this month, Gwyneth shared a photo of son Moses in honor of his 18th birthday – and he looks just like his dad Chris Martin! You can see the photo here.

She also recently revealed the “f–king terrible” reality show she can’t stop watching.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk keep close on date night in la 01
gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk keep close on date night in la 02
gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk keep close on date night in la 03
gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk keep close on date night in la 04
gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk keep close on date night in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow