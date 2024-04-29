Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Keep Close on Date Night in L.A.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are showing off a little PDA on date night.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 53-year-old American Horror Story producer wrapped their arms around each other as they headed to a restaurant for a low-key dinner date on Sunday (April 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

For their outing, Gwyneth wore a navy peacoat over a striped paired with jeans while Brad sported a brown cardigan, blue button-down shirt and olive-green pants.

Earlier this month, Gwyneth shared a photo of son Moses in honor of his 18th birthday – and he looks just like his dad Chris Martin! You can see the photo here.

She also recently revealed the “f–king terrible” reality show she can’t stop watching.