Top Stories
Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 10:12 am
By JJ Staff

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber reacted to her husband Justin Bieber‘s emotional moment on Instagram.

If you didn’t see, the 30-year-old entertainer shared a slideshow of photos to his personal Instagram account over the weekend, including several photos of him on stage.

Included in the carousel of images were two selfies of Justin, who appeared to be shedding tears. Hailey left a comment on the photos.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wrote, “A pretty crier,” along with one of the crying emojis: “🥲.” We’ve screen captured the photos from Justin‘s Instagram, and you can see them in the gallery below.

These crying photos come just weeks after Justin and Hailey were facing rumors about the state of their marriage.

She addressed the rumors and blind items about them in a post last month.

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber cries photos hailey bieber respnods 01.
justin bieber cries photos hailey bieber respnods 02.

Photos: Instagram/Justin Bieber
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber