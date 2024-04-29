Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber reacted to her husband Justin Bieber‘s emotional moment on Instagram.

If you didn’t see, the 30-year-old entertainer shared a slideshow of photos to his personal Instagram account over the weekend, including several photos of him on stage.

Included in the carousel of images were two selfies of Justin, who appeared to be shedding tears. Hailey left a comment on the photos.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wrote, “A pretty crier,” along with one of the crying emojis: “🥲.” We’ve screen captured the photos from Justin‘s Instagram, and you can see them in the gallery below.

These crying photos come just weeks after Justin and Hailey were facing rumors about the state of their marriage.

She addressed the rumors and blind items about them in a post last month.