Jason Kelce Lands Monday Night Football Job After Retiring

Jason Kelce is heading to ESPN!

Nearly two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center has landed a job on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” pregame show, sources have shared with The Atlantic.

Keep reading to find out more…Starting this fall, Jason will be on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show.

As of right now, neither Jason nor ESPN have officially announced his new gig.

Jason announced on March 4 that he was retiring after 13 seasons with the Eagles.

In his emotional retirement speech, Jason talked about his bond with younger brother Travis Kelce over sports.

It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason said. “We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing we were at the other one’s games.”

