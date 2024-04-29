K-Pop Girl Group IVE Returns With 'IVE SWITCH' - Watch the Video, Read the English Lyrics Translated & See the Tour Dates!

IVE is back in a big way!

The superstar “Love Dive” K-pop girl group returned with sophomore EP IVE SWITCH on Monday (April 29).

Along with the new EP, the group also dropped the official video for the powerful title track “HEYA.”

“Traditional Asian patterns and elements are seamlessly woven into costumes, sets, and other aspects, intertwined with the narrative of the fairy tale The Tiger Who Loved the Sun, showcased through IVE‘s unique lens,” their company Starship Entertainment describes the visual.

The second focus track, “Accendio,” finds listeners “drawn into a mysterious transformation, blending dreamy sounds with powerful drums and intense rap. This captivating song unveils IVE‘s dramatic new image, flipping yet another switch in their evolution,” per their agency.

The group will continue their world tour in Europe, Mexico, Asia and Australia before their upcoming Lollapalooza debut this August.

Watch the video for “HEYA” and see the tour dates…

IVE SWITCH Tracklist

1. 해야 (HEYA)

2. Accendio

3. Blue Heart

4. Ice Queen

5. WOW

6. RESET

IVE’S TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 04 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thu Jun 13 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sun Jun 16 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Jun 23 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed Jun 26 – São Paulo , BR – Espaço Unimed

Sun Jun 30 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

Sat Jul 06 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sun Jul 07 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Thu Jul 25 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Jul 28 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Aug 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sat Aug 24 – Jakarta, ID – ICE BSD CITY Hall 5-6

