K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN Celebrates Their Career With '17 IS RIGHT HERE' Best Album - Watch the 'MAESTRO' Music Video!

SEVENTEEN is celebrating their best!

17 IS RIGHT HERE, out Monday (April 29), is a best album honoring the K-Pop boy band’s legacy in the industry.

Composed of 2 CDs, the album presents 4 new tracks, Korean versions of 8 previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of the group’s debut single, “Adore U.”

The new lead single “MAESTRO” weaves in elements from the band’s past 7 releases – “Adore U,” “VERY NICE,” “Oh My!”, “Fear,” “Rock with you,” “CHEERS,” and “Super” – while innovating a style and concept vastly original to itself, per their label.

“Aligning with the group’s core message around solidarity, this captivating dance R&B track illustrates how together, we can orchestrate our own universe like a ‘maestro.’”

The cinematic music video for “MAESTRO” is set in “a dark dystopian world where anything, including music and art, can be easily created with technology. The 13 members explore the concept of ‘true creation’ as they confront and eventually embrace the unfamiliar beings introduced to them, ending the video with a thought-provoking question, ‘Who is the real MAESTRO?’”

There are also unit tracks: “LALALI” from the Hip-hop Unit, “Spell” from the Performance Unit, and “Cheers to youth” from the Vocal Unit. Members including WOOZI, S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON, THE 8, and DINO have all taken part in the production.

The group revealed in a press conference that they plan for a U.S. tour in the fall this year. In Europe, they are set to grace Glastonbury’s main stage and will be the sole K-pop act to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza Berlin. They also plan to return with another album in the second half of 2024!

Watch the “Maestro” video…

Listen to the album…

