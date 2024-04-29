Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny &amp; Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 9:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Katharine McPhee Stuns in Sheer Gold Dress Alongside David Foster at Charity Event Before Their Tour Launch

Katharine McPhee Stuns in Sheer Gold Dress Alongside David Foster at Charity Event Before Their Tour Launch

Katharine McPhee looked stunning over the weekend while making an appearance at a charity event alongside David Foster!

The 40-year-old actress wowed in a gold dress with sheer elements while attending the Gateway Celebrity Fight Night event on Saturday (April 27) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Katharine and David are getting ready to go back on the road with their ongoing concert tour and they’ll be in places like Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana Ohio, and more before wrapping the run in the New York area.

“I’ve been around forever, so I have a long list of songs that did well and a lot of songs that didn’t do well,” David told the New York Post about the show. “Kat has her Smash repertoire, songs from Waitress on Broadway and her American Idol stint. It’s just a fun-filled night. Sometimes, I make her do a Céline Dion impression, and then that will lead to a Céline song.”

Head to DavidFoster.com for the list of concert dates.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 01
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 02
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 03
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 04
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 05
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 06
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 07
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 08
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 09
katharine mcphee david foster celebrity fight night 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee