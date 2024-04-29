Katharine McPhee Stuns in Sheer Gold Dress Alongside David Foster at Charity Event Before Their Tour Launch

Katharine McPhee looked stunning over the weekend while making an appearance at a charity event alongside David Foster!

The 40-year-old actress wowed in a gold dress with sheer elements while attending the Gateway Celebrity Fight Night event on Saturday (April 27) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Katharine and David are getting ready to go back on the road with their ongoing concert tour and they’ll be in places like Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana Ohio, and more before wrapping the run in the New York area.

“I’ve been around forever, so I have a long list of songs that did well and a lot of songs that didn’t do well,” David told the New York Post about the show. “Kat has her Smash repertoire, songs from Waitress on Broadway and her American Idol stint. It’s just a fun-filled night. Sometimes, I make her do a Céline Dion impression, and then that will lead to a Céline song.”

Head to DavidFoster.com for the list of concert dates.