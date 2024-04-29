Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 29, 2024 at 11:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Katy Perry Didn't Really Cut Her Hair, Says She Wore a Wig on Latest 'American Idol' Episode

Katy Perry Didn't Really Cut Her Hair, Says She Wore a Wig on Latest 'American Idol' Episode

Katy Perry is setting the record straight about her new short hair – it’s just a wig!

The 39-year-old singer debuted a new look on the latest episode of American Idol and fans had a lot to say about the short ‘do she was sporting.

Before the episode aired, Katy shared a video of herself in the hair and makeup chair. She captioned the post, “thoughts, comments, concerns? 👇🏼.”

Well, after the end of the episode, Katy confirmed she was just wearing a wig.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s see that energy for KP6, because this is just a wig,” Katy said in a clip shared to Instagram.

It sounds like Katy‘s next album is on the way soon!

Katy was given all the power on Idol this week and she was forced to be the one to eliminate the only contestant on Monday.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry didnt cut her hair 01
katy perry didnt cut her hair 02
katy perry didnt cut her hair 03
katy perry didnt cut her hair 04

Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol, Katy Perry