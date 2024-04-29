Katy Perry Didn't Really Cut Her Hair, Says She Wore a Wig on Latest 'American Idol' Episode

Katy Perry is setting the record straight about her new short hair – it’s just a wig!

The 39-year-old singer debuted a new look on the latest episode of American Idol and fans had a lot to say about the short ‘do she was sporting.

Before the episode aired, Katy shared a video of herself in the hair and makeup chair. She captioned the post, “thoughts, comments, concerns? 👇🏼.”

Well, after the end of the episode, Katy confirmed she was just wearing a wig.

“You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s see that energy for KP6, because this is just a wig,” Katy said in a clip shared to Instagram.

It sounds like Katy‘s next album is on the way soon!

Katy was given all the power on Idol this week and she was forced to be the one to eliminate the only contestant on Monday.