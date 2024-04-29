Kim Kardashian Shows Off Icy Blonde Hair While Being Honored at Lo Maximo Awards & Fundraising Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian has gone back to blonde!

The 43-year-old reality star and American Horror Story actress officially debuted her new icy blonde hair wile stepping out for the 2024 Home Industries Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala on Saturday evening (April 27) held at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.

Kim paired her hair with a black fur coat and dangling, diamond earrings as she hung out with Jane Fonda and Babyface at the event.

During the event, Kim was recognized as the Kinship Honoree for her commitment to criminal justice reform.

Just days before, Kim was in Washington DC where she joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a prison reform roundtable conversation.

FYI: Kim is wearing an outfit by Balenciaga.

