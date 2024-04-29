Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny &amp; Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 6:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Icy Blonde Hair While Being Honored at Lo Maximo Awards & Fundraising Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Icy Blonde Hair While Being Honored at Lo Maximo Awards & Fundraising Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian has gone back to blonde!

The 43-year-old reality star and American Horror Story actress officially debuted her new icy blonde hair wile stepping out for the 2024 Home Industries Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala on Saturday evening (April 27) held at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim paired her hair with a black fur coat and dangling, diamond earrings as she hung out with Jane Fonda and Babyface at the event.

During the event, Kim was recognized as the Kinship Honoree for her commitment to criminal justice reform.

Just days before, Kim was in Washington DC where she joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a prison reform roundtable conversation.

If you missed it, Kim responded to some viral social media rumors!

FYI: Kim is wearing an outfit by Balenciaga.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Kim Kardashian at the gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 01
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 02
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 03
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 04
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 05
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 06
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 07
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 08
kim kardashian icy blonde hair at lo maximo awards 09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Babyface, Jane Fonda, Kim Kardashian