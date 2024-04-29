Kimberlin Brown Talks Return to 'Bold & The Beautiful,' Reveals What Execs Told Her About Sheila Plans

Kimberlin Brown is back on The Bold and the Beautiful as the beloved villain Sheila and she’s opening up about her big return.

It was previously revealed a few weeks ago that Sheila Carter is alive, despite it being presumed that she was killed by Steffy.

So, how did we learn Sheila wasn’t killed?

It all happened as the body of the deceased woman was being sent to the crematorium. Deacon went to say his goodbyes to Sheila and he noticed that the body has all ten toes… and Sheila only has nine toes. She had cut one of her toes off years ago to convince people she had been attacked by a bear.

Kimberlin is now commenting on her return to the show!

In an interview with Deadline, Kimberlin said that she truly thought Sheila was dead and had been planning to move from Los Angeles to Montana.

“I truly thought I was gone. I gave the interviews knowing that I was gone and I was looking forward to the next chapter in my life and what might come out of it acting wise or otherwise,” Kimberlin said. “I even bought property in Montana. I’m expecting a grandchild in June. My son lives there and I’m building a home in Montana so I can be closer to my grandchild. I was looking to close down my home in Los Angeles that I rent for work. And thank God I got the call from Brad the week before I was moving out of my house in L.A. I truly thought this was a done deal. And like I said, it was a bit of a roller coaster ride for me, and I’m just so thankful that that roller coaster is back on the uphill swing.”

She continued, “Sheila is my happy place. I am one of those people that when I go to work, I go to work because I absolutely love what I’m doing every single day. Getting that call, asking me if I would consider coming back, was one of the best calls I’ve ever received in my life.”

What happened when Kimberlin was first told Sheila was being killed off?

“Brad called me upstairs to talk to me about what he had in mind for Sheila. It was a hard pill for me to swallow. It had been years of playing Sheila, and I consider her my baby, so to speak. And that was definitely not news I was anticipating or hoping to receive,” she said. “I went to his office because he said we needed to talk, and I thought it was going to be storyline related because a lot of times he’ll call me up to let me know what I’m to expect and how he’d like me to play something. I thought that was the conversation I was going upstairs for. And when I walked into his office, he looked at me and went, ‘we’re killing off your character.’”

Kimberlin said producer Brad Bell was the one who called her on March 18 to bring her back to the show.

“He was very vague. He was like, ‘okay, I’m working on something. I don’t know what it is.’ And I said, okay. Talk about a roller coaster. The only thing I can think of is maybe it’s because of my fans, maybe everyone who was commenting, who made everything go viral. Brad does listen. He does pay attention, and in my opinion, I truly believe that my following and my fans and the people who have loved to hate Sheila all these years are responsible for me coming back,” she said.

Kimberlin confirmed she’ll be back for good!

“I am happy to say that I have been asked to negotiate another contract,” she said.

