Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hit the Tennis Courts in Malibu

Lady Gaga is playing some tennis with her boyfriend.

The 38-year-old “Bad Romance” entertainer and her boyfriend Michael Polansky spent the afternoon playing tennis together on Sunday (April 28) in Malibu, Calif.

For their outing, Gaga wore a neon yellow sweatshirt with a light gray skirt while Michael sported an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black shorts.

The night before, Gaga was seen wearing a leather trenchcoat and sunglasses as she and Michael left Nobu through the back door after a quiet date night.

Gaga will next be starring as Harley Quinn in the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, which hits theaters on October 4. Watch the first trailer here!

