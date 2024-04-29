Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 1:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hit the Tennis Courts in Malibu

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hit the Tennis Courts in Malibu

Lady Gaga is playing some tennis with her boyfriend.

The 38-year-old “Bad Romance” entertainer and her boyfriend Michael Polansky spent the afternoon playing tennis together on Sunday (April 28) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

For their outing, Gaga wore a neon yellow sweatshirt with a light gray skirt while Michael sported an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black shorts.

The night before, Gaga was seen wearing a leather trenchcoat and sunglasses as she and Michael left Nobu through the back door after a quiet date night.

Gaga will next be starring as Harley Quinn in the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, which hits theaters on October 4. Watch the first trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for + pictures of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky during their recent outings…
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 01
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 02
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 03
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 04
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 05
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 06
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 07
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 08
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 09
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 10
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 11
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 12
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 13
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 14
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 15
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 16
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 17
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 18
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 19
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 20
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 21
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 22
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 23
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 24
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 25
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 26
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 27
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 28
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 29
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 30
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 31
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 32
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 33
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 34
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 35
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 36
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 37
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 38
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 39
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 40
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 41
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 42
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 43
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 44
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 45
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 46
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 47
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 48
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 49
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 50
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 51
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 52
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 53
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 54
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 55
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 56
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 57
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 58
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 59
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 60
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 61
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 62
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 63
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 64
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 65
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 66
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 67
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 68
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 69
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 70
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 71
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 72
lady gaga michael polansky play tennis in malibu 73

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky