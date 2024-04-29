Logan Paul & Nina Agdal Reveal Sex of Their First Child Together - With a Wrestling Match!

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are about to be proud parents of a baby girl!

The 29-year-old pro wrestler and the 32-year-old model revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

In photos and videos posted by Logan from their reveal party, the couple gathered with friends and family and found out the sex of their baby in a wrestling match!

Keep reading to find out more…

During the match, two wrestlers faced off, one wearing blue pants and the other wearing pink. The pink wrestler won as pink smoke was set off, meaning they’re having a girl!

The couple wore pink outfits and tearfully embraced after the match.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, got engaged last July during their trip to Lake Como. The proposal happened two months after they celebrated their first anniversary.

Find out which other couples are expecting babies in 2024!