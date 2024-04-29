Luke Newton Reveals Advice He Received From Other 'Bridgerton' Leading Men Regé-Jean Page & Jonathan Bailey!

Luke Newton, who is about to star in season three of Bridgerton as Colin, is speaking out about advice he received from Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey.

If you don’t know, Luke has starred in the series since season one, but season three will be his character’s biggest yet with Colin’s relationship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) taking center stage.

The story will follow a similar pattern to seasons one and two, where the focus will be on one Bridgerton couple while numerous side stories are simultaneously happening. Season one focused on Regé-Jean and Phoebe Dynevor‘s characters and season two focused on Jonathan and Simone Ashley‘s characters.

Luke told InStyle, “[Regé] sort of grabbed me, gave me a big hug and was like, ‘Are you ready for this, bro?’” Rege also told him to take a “big holiday before all the madness starts.”

Luke then said about Jonathan, “Johnny‘s been there kind of the whole way for me…We talk all the time, and it was really nice in season 2 seeing how he conducted himself on set knowing that I’d be next.”

He continued, “It’s been four years in this role. I’d never led a show before, and it feels like I sort of grew up on this show now. It was nice to see someone do it so well.”

Season three will be split into two separate parts. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on May 16 and the final four episodes will stream on June 13.

