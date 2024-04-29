Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Still Going Strong, Seen Slow Dancing Together at Stagecoach Festival 2024

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong.

The 37-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress and the 34-year-old Tickets to My Downfall musician were all cuddled up together and slow dancing on Friday (April 26) at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif.

The two were pictured sharing a sweet slow dance during Jelly Roll‘s song “Save Me” at the festival.

In footage obtained on social media, the two were seen swaying as Jelly Roll sang “And all of my sorrows, I’d just wash them down / It’s the only peace I’ve ever found,” and MGK was seen singing the lyrics to Megan.

The two have largely private about their relationship, and there has been speculation regarding whether they’re still together over the past few months.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan said in March. She also revealed every plastic surgery she’s had done during that appearance.