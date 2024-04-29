Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

The 2024 Met Gala is one week away, and we have a lot more info on the guest list, including the celebrities confirmed to attend, the celebrities confirmed to be skipping this year, and more.

The event – which takes place on Monday (May 6) – will see a lot of fan favorites back at the event. Unfortunately, there’s some big names who have turned down the invite. And 2 celebs are not invited.

Keep reading for all the details on the 2024 event so far…