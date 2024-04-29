More 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 7 Return Including Fan-Favorite Villain!
There have been a lot of cast changes on The Bold and the Beautiful over the past few months!
The CBS soap opera has been running for almost four decades. Thus, there’s so much to keep up with regarding the cast!
We’ve gathered all the recent news about actors joining, exiting, and returning The Bold and the Beautiful – including a fan-favorite villain!
Continue through the slideshow to find out all the latest cast updates for The Bold and the Beautiful…