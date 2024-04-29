'Mufasa: The Lion King' Teaser Trailer Confirms 5 Returning Stars From 2019 Film, Plus Blue Ivy Carter Joins Cast!

The first teaser trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has debuted online!

Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins is directing the film with Lin-Manuel Miranda writing songs. The film will be released on December 20.

Here’s the synopsis: Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

We’ve learned of 6 stars from the 2019 movie who will return to voice their characters once again. Plus, Blue Ivy Carter has joined the cast!

Keep reading to see who is returning…