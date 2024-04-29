Nancy Lee Grahn Reacts to 'General Hospital' Daughter Haley Pullos Receiving Jail Time for DUI Arrest

Nancy Lee Grahn is speaking out after Haley Pullos was jailed for her 2023 DUI arrest.

On Monday (April 29), the 25-year-old General Hospital actress surrendered to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to her 2023 arrest after a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway.

Later in the day, Haley‘s on-screen mom Nancy, 68, reacted to the news.

Keep reading to find out more…“As Haley’s TV mom I can tell some truths about her as I’ve loved her since she was little girl,” Nancy tweeted. “She made a HUGE mistake, knows it, owns it & has spent the last yr doing EVERYTHING imaginable to take responsibility 4 it. It’s not that I oppose jail. It’s that I oppose this jail.”

Haley first joined General Hospital in 2009 as Molly Lansing, the youngest daughter of Nancy‘s character Alexis Davis. Haley was let go from General Hospital shortly after her arrest.

