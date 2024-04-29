Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny &amp; Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm
By JJ Staff

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Continue Here »

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

You may be wondering about the renewal or cancellation status of your favorite NBC TV shows…well, we have a lot of news to share.

There have been major announcements concerning the One Chicago franchise – Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD – as well as the Law & Order franchise. One of the shows is moving to Peacock in the coming months.

We’ve gathered up the biggest announcements, including 3 cancellations, 5 renewals, and a major fan favorite spinoff series coming soon.

Keep reading for all the updates…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: EG, Extended, NBC, Slideshow, Television