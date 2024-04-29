Original 'Tron' Actor Jeff Bridges Will Star in 'Tron: Ares'!

Jeff Bridges is heading back into the world of Tron.

The 74-year-old actor revealed to the Film Comment podcast that he is going to appear in Tron: Ares, the third film in the franchise.

“I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story,” he said.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jeff starred in Tron in 1982 as Kevin Flynn / Clu and reprised his role with Tron: Legacy in 2010.

The new film stars Jared Leto as the titular character Ares, with Joachim Rønning set to direct.

“Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I’m really anxious to work with him. I’ve admired his work,” Jeff also said on the podcast.

As for the 2010 sequel, he said: “I didn’t like the way I looked in it. I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre.”

Jeff revealed he heard that “there’s going to be even less AI stuff” in Tron: Ares and that the production is using more “practical sets” for the new project.

“There are beautiful sets that I’ve seen,” he said. “So we’ll see.”

The actor provided no further details.

At the end of Tron: Legacy, Kevin Flynn re-absorbs Clu and erases both of them from the virtual world, so that Kevin’s son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), and Quorra (Olivia Wilde), a sentient digital human, can escape back into the real world.

Find out who else is expected to be in the cast!