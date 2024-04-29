Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 3:17 pm
By JJ Staff

Padma Lakshmi & Poet Terrance Hayes Hold Hands in NYC Three Years After Split

It looks like Padma Lakshmi and Terrance Hayes might be giving their romance a second chance!

The 53-year-old former Top Chef host and the 52-year-old poet were all smiles as they held hands during a walk around New York City on Monday afternoon (April 29).

For their outing, Padma looked pretty in a pink and red floral-print dress while Terrance sported an all black outfit.

If you didn’t know, Padma and Terrance dated in 2021 before splitting in November of that year.

Padma was most recently linked to black-ish creator Kenya Barris when they were spotted holding hands in late 2023.

Padma was previously married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007 and shares daughter Krishna, 14, with venture capitalist Adam Dell.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Padma admitted that the “demands of two shows plus motherhood” made romantic relationships difficult to last for her.

See who recently replaced Padma as the host of Top Chef.

Photos: Backgrid USA
