Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 2:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Prince Harry's Return to UK: Find Out If Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Prince William Will Join Him for Invictus Event

Continue Here »

Prince Harry's Return to UK: Find Out If Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Prince William Will Join Him for Invictus Event

Over the weekend, we learned that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex will participate in a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded, on May 8. Prince Harry will reportedly attend a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and will be giving a reading alongside Billions actor Damian Lewis.

We now know if Prince Harry‘s family members will be attending the service to support.

Keep reading to find out what we learned…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, EG, Extended, Kate Middleton, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Slideshow