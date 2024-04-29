Prince Harry's Return to UK: Find Out If Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Prince William Will Join Him for Invictus Event

Over the weekend, we learned that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex will participate in a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded, on May 8. Prince Harry will reportedly attend a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and will be giving a reading alongside Billions actor Damian Lewis.

We now know if Prince Harry‘s family members will be attending the service to support.

