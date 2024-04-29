Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Speaks Out, Claims She's the Victim

The Netflix series Baby Reindeer is the streaming service’s latest smash-hit show and everyone is talking about the crazy things that Richard Gadd went through in real-life.

Gadd created the series and plays Donny Dunn, a character inspired by himself and the actual experience he went through while being stalked by an older woman.

Jessica Gunning stars in the series as Martha, the woman who stalks Donny. Richard has explained that he changed details about the real-life Martha in an effort to make the character unrecognizable from the real person.

The alleged real Martha is now speaking out and she doesn’t sound happy about the show.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, spoke to Daily Mail and claims that Richard is now “bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune.” She says that she is receiving “death threats and abuse from Richard Gadd supporters.”

“He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now. I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me,” she added.

The woman is currently 58-years-old and lives by herself in central London with a £30 a week food budget. She says she met Richard when she was 47.

About Jessica portraying Martha, the real woman said, “She sort of looks like me after I put on four stone during lockdown but I’m not actually unattractive.”

Richard has already sent a message to fans about the real Martha.