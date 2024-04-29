'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola Tearfully Speaks Out After Todd Nepola Files for Divorce

Alexia Nepola is speaking out.

On Monday (April 29), the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star addressed husband Todd Nepola filing for divorce for after two years of marriage in the latest episode of Ay Por Favor, her podcast with co-star Marysol Patton.

“For the first week, for the first two weeks, actually still today, it’s been three weeks, I’m still going back in my head, like ‘What happened?’” she tearfully explained.

“You know, I’m a positive person. I try to think about the beautiful times that we had together. All of our beautiful trips. I’m very positive, so I want to remember that. I don’t have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stages.”

After catching herself struggling to say “stages,” she added: “I don’t even know what I’m saying because I find myself lost.”

