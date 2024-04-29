Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny &amp; Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 4:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Teases What She's Wearing to the Met Gala 2024

Rihanna is ready for the 2024 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old Anti singer hinted at what to expect in an interview with E! News while at Fenty Beauty’s Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch.

“I’m coming in as an extra this year,” she teased. “I’m coming for dinner.”

Rihanna seemingly said she’ll be going for a more understated look to meet the “Garden of Time” dress code.

“Really, like chill,” she said of her outfit. “I know you think I’m lying—it’s chill.”

Rihanna went on to explain the reasoning for her more subtle look.

“I’m a mom,” she continued. “I don’t got time for a lot of s–t.” We’ll have to see what her “chill” look translates to on Monday (May 6)!

