Rihanna Teases What She's Wearing to the Met Gala 2024

Rihanna is ready for the 2024 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old Anti singer hinted at what to expect in an interview with E! News while at Fenty Beauty’s Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m coming in as an extra this year,” she teased. “I’m coming for dinner.”

Rihanna seemingly said she’ll be going for a more understated look to meet the “Garden of Time” dress code.

“Really, like chill,” she said of her outfit. “I know you think I’m lying—it’s chill.”

Rihanna went on to explain the reasoning for her more subtle look.

“I’m a mom,” she continued. “I don’t got time for a lot of s–t.” We’ll have to see what her “chill” look translates to on Monday (May 6)!

Check out all of her Met Gala looks, ranked.