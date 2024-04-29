Rolling Stones Set List Revealed for 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour After First Show

The Rolling Stones are back on the road after a two-year break from touring and the setlist has been revealed for their Hackney Diamonds Tour.

The tour is celebrating the band’s 2023 album of the same name, which was their first album of original material in nearly 18 years.

You can expect the band to perform a bunch of their greatest hits and some of the new songs too. If you haven’t listened to the new album yet, don’t worry as the band is only performing three new songs and the rest are classics!

**This set list is representative of previous shows on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Start Me Up

2. Get Off of My Cloud

3. Rocks Off

4. Out of Time

5. Angry

6. Beast of Burden

7. Mess It Up

8. Tumbling Dice

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Little T&A

11. Sympathy for the Devil

12. Gimme Shelter

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Miss You

15. Paint it Black

16. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

17. ENCORE: Sweet Sounds of Heaven

18. ENCORE: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

