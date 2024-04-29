Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes brought Bridgerton to Netflix and fans have obviously been loving the period-piece series since it debuted in late 2020.

Now, she’s giving an interview where she spoke about her intentions with Bridgerton, including if she’ll follow all 8 books in the Julia Quinn novels. She also touched on Queen Charlotte and a potential second season for that as well.

In addition, when asked about the Barbie movie, she originally replied “no comment,” and then further elaborated.

Keep reading to find out what she shared…