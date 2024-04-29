Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 12:39 pm
By JJ Staff

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Continue Here »

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes brought Bridgerton to Netflix and fans have obviously been loving the period-piece series since it debuted in late 2020.

Now, she’s giving an interview where she spoke about her intentions with Bridgerton, including if she’ll follow all 8 books in the Julia Quinn novels. She also touched on Queen Charlotte and a potential second season for that as well.

In addition, when asked about the Barbie movie, she originally replied “no comment,” and then further elaborated.

Keep reading to find out what she shared…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbie, Bridgerton, EG, Extended, Queen Charlotte, Shonda Rhimes, Slideshow