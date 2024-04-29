'Shoresy' Season 3 - Over 12 Cast Members Confirmed to Return, Guest Stars Revealed!

Shoresy is coming back!

Season 3 of the hit original series returns on May 24 on Crave in Canada and June 21 in the United States on Hulu.

Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again.

In Season 3, Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament, facing off against teams from across Canada, like the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi, and SOO Hunt.

