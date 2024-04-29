'Shoresy' Season 3 - Over 12 Cast Members Confirmed to Return, Guest Stars Revealed!

Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 5:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Shoresy is coming back!

Season 3 of the hit original series returns on May 24 on Crave in Canada and June 21 in the United States on Hulu.

Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again.

In Season 3, Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament, facing off against teams from across Canada, like the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi, and SOO Hunt.

