Taylor Swift Claims All Top 14 Spots on Billboard Hot 100 & Every Song Is From 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift is taking over!

The 34-year-old “Fortnight” singer-songwriter achieved one of the most record-shattering weeks in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, claiming the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, dated May 4, via Billboard.

All 14 songs, led by “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, are from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which had a historic opening of its own.

Keep reading to find out more…

She is already the only artist ever to dominate the Hot 100’s entire Top 10, thanks to Midnights in 2022, led by “Anti-Hero.”

“Fortnight” becomes her 12th Hot 100 No. 1, and now goes from 49 to 59 Top 10s, the most among women. She charts 32 songs – all 31 from the deluxe version of The Tortured Poets Department, plus “Cruel Summer” on the latest Hot 100 list.

Billboard Hot 100

1. “Fortnight,” feat. Post Malone

2. “Down Bad”

3. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

4. “The Tortured Poets Department”

5. “So Long, London”

6. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

7. “But Daddy I Love Him”

8. “Florida!!!,” feat. Florence + The Machine

9. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

10. “Guilty as Sin?”

11. “Fresh Out the Slammer”

12. “loml”

13. “The Alchemy”

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

See which records she broke with the album!