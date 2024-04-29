'The Voice' Top 12 Contestants Revealed for 2024's Live Shows, 8 Contestants Eliminated After Playoffs

We’re getting close to the season finale of The Voice and the Top 12 contestants have been revealed ahead of the live shows.

The past two weeks have been the Playoffs on the NBC singing competition series. During this round, each coach has five artists perform and they had to choose three to advance and two to go home.

The Top 20 contestants were cut down to the Top 12 by the end of the round.

The coaches this season are John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay.

