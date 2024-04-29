Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 9:33 pm
By JJ Staff

Tony Goldwyn & Bobby Cannavale Attend Special Screening of New Movie 'Ezra' in NYC

Tony Goldwyn & Bobby Cannavale Attend Special Screening of New Movie 'Ezra' in NYC

Tony Goldwyn and Bobby Cannavale are stepping out to promote their new movie!

The two actors posed for photos together at a special screening of their new movie Ezra hosted by Tribeca and Bleeker Street on Monday evening (April 29) held at the SVA Theater in New York City.

Also in attendance at the screening was newcomer William A. Fitzgerald, who plays Bobby‘s son in the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…Ezra “follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives.”

Tony directed by movie from a screenplay by Tony Spiridakis. Whoopi Goldberg, Vera Farmiga, and Rainn Wilson also appear in the movie.

Ezra hits theaters on May 31.
Photos: Getty Images
