Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 2:38 pm
By JJ Staff

Travis Kelce Locks In New NFL Contract, Now the Highest Paid Tight End in the League!

Kansas City Chiefs star pass-catcher Travis Kelce has locked in a two year contract extension to make him the highest paid tight end in the NFL.

For years, the 34-year-old tight end actually took a lower salary and explained the reason why he never was paid all-star money, despite his stellar stats.

In 2023, his salary ranked 54th among players after he earned about $11.25 million.

Now, we’re learning about his two year extension.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon.”

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback, reacted to the news with the following tweet: “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce.”

Stay tuned as we learn the exact numbers from the deal.
