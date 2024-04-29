Top Stories
Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (&amp; the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 10:46 am
By JJ Staff

What Are Dua Lipa's Most Streamed Songs? Find Out Her Top 10 Tracks, Ranked by Spotify Listens

Continue Here »

What Are Dua Lipa's Most Streamed Songs? Find Out Her Top 10 Tracks, Ranked by Spotify Listens

It’s Dua Lipa release week, and we’re celebrating her impressive reign in pop!

The 28-year-old “Illusion” singer has racked up billions of streams ever since her debut back in 2015, and she’s quickly become one of the most powerful forces in pop.

If you weren’t aware, Dua will release her 3rd studio album, Radical Optimism, on Friday (May 3).

Ahead of the new album, we’ve compiled a list of Dua‘s Top 10 songs, ranked by their number of streams on Spotify!

Click through to find out Dua Lipa’s Top 10 songs according to their all-time Spotify streams…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billboard, Dua Lipa, Music, Slideshow