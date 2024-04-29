What Are Dua Lipa's Most Streamed Songs? Find Out Her Top 10 Tracks, Ranked by Spotify Listens

It’s Dua Lipa release week, and we’re celebrating her impressive reign in pop!

The 28-year-old “Illusion” singer has racked up billions of streams ever since her debut back in 2015, and she’s quickly become one of the most powerful forces in pop.

If you weren’t aware, Dua will release her 3rd studio album, Radical Optimism, on Friday (May 3).

Ahead of the new album, we’ve compiled a list of Dua‘s Top 10 songs, ranked by their number of streams on Spotify!

Click through to find out Dua Lipa’s Top 10 songs according to their all-time Spotify streams…