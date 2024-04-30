American Idol's Will Moseley Faces Backlash for Hog Hunting Past, PETA Calls For His Elimination

Will Moseley is one of the Top 7 contestants on American Idol this season, but PETA wants him out of the competition.

The animal rights organization is speaking out amid the discovery that Will has hunted hogs in the past.

An old video that Will posted on social media shows him hunting hogs with the help of four hunting dogs, who hurt the helpless animal. The singer also seen in several photos where he’s posing with dead wild hogs.

While hog hunting is legal in Will‘s home state of Georgia, PETA is lashing out.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Anyone who encourages dogs to rip apart other animals should be in jail for cruelty to animals, not on a stage. Unless Will Moseley has changed and gained some much-needed compassion since his boar-killing days, PETA urges the public to vote according to their values and end his American Idol dream, the same way he ended the lives of vulnerable animals,” a rep for the organization told TMZ.

See who made it into the Top 7 on the current season.