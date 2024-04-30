Anne Hathaway Addresses Age Gap with Nicholas Galitzine in Their Romantic Movie 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway is addressing the age gap in the romance between hers and Nicholas Galitzine‘s characters in the new rom-com The Idea of You.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a 40-year-old woman who falls for a much younger man, played by Nicholas.

The actors walked the red carpet together at the film’s premiere on Monday night (April 29) in New York City. They were joined by co-stars Ella Rubin and Reid Scott, as well as producer Gabrielle Union.

Earlier in the day, Anne stepped out for appearances on The Today Show alongside Nicholas and Live! With Kelly & Mark by herself.

While on Today, Anne addressed the age gap.

“It’s kind of fun to be in a film where we talk about it, where we don’t dance around it, but we actually embrace her point of view on it,” she said.

She continued, “It’s funny, it’s OK if 40 is old, it’s OK if 40 isn’t old, it’s OK whatever it is, because it’s personal. For Solène, her point of view is, you know, she became a mom really young and she really wanted to have a career and so she doesn’t totally identify with her age. She feels like maybe she’s done things a little bit out of order and for her, 40 means it’s a time … of self discovery for her. And that’s what the movie says … how wonderful that she finds someone that she feels so supported by, seen by, embraced by, valued by.”

There are lots of famous couples in Hollywood with way bigger age gaps than the one in the movie.

FYI: Anne is wearing a Versace dress at the premiere. She wore a white Patou look earlier in the day for Today. Nicholas is wearing FENDI Mens with a TAG Heuer watch. Gabrielle is wearing a Sportmax dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.