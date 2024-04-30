Anne Hathaway Reveals Rap She Made Up to Remember How to Say Nicholas Galitzine's Name

Anne Hathaway came up with a fun way to remember how to say her co-star Nicholas Galitzine‘s name!

The 41-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor star in the upcoming new movie The Idea of You, which debuts on Prime Video this Friday (May 3).

While working together, Anne made up a little rap song to help with knowing how to properly pronounce his last name.

“I feel like Nick‘s, I think people know, everybody knows Nick Galitzine at this point, right?” Anne said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So wehn we were working together, it was really cute because this has happened to me a couple times where I’ve worked with someone just before, I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re about to become really, really big.’”

“And so Nick kept having to tell people how to pronounce his last name,” she continued. “And so one day someone’s like, ‘So, it’s Nick Gala- Gala-,’ and I’m like, ‘Galitzine like magazine.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been alive this long, and it’s never occurred to me.’”

Anne then revealed she came up with a song for it.

“Nick Galitzine, Nick Galitzine, he’s got a face for a magazine, but he is more than just a beauty queen. Can’t wait to hear everybody scream for Nick Galitzine,” she rapped.

