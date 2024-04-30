Top Stories
Apr 30, 2024 at 11:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Anya Taylor Joy & Chris Hemsworth Kick Off 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Press Tour in Sydney

Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth have arrived Down Under!

The two co-stars stepped out for the media call for their new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Wednesday (May 1) held at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor Joy

Also in attendance at the event was director George Miller.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s a synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Anya is wearing a Rick Owens dress. Chris is wearing an outfit by Canali.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
