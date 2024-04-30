'As the World Turns' Stars Cady McClain & Jon Lindstrom Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom met while acting together on the soap opera As the World Turns and then got married in real life, but they are ending their relationship.

The former soap stars announced this past weekend that they are separating after 10 years of marriage.

Cady starred as Rosanna Cabot between 2002 and 2005 and again from 2007 to 2010. Jon played Craig Montgomery between 2008 and 2010. They both earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for their work on the show, with Cady picked up a win!

The exes said in a statement on Instagram, “Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage. We remain friends and wish each other every happiness. As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

