Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

Barbra Streisand is speaking out to explain why she left that questionable comment on Melissa McCarthy‘s Instagram post. Melissa is also responding.

Melissa shared photos of herself attending Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala over the weekend with her friend Adam Shankman.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Barbra wrote in the comments section of the post.

Barbra received massive backlash for bringing up the weight loss drug in a public comment, but she seems to think it was actually a compliment.

“OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!” Barbra said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon (April 30).

TMZ caught up with Melissa to get her reaction.

“I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her,” she said.

