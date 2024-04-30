Broadways' 'Lempicka' Stars Eden Espinosa & Amber Iman React to 'Polarizing' Reviews of Their Musical

Lempicka has proven to be one of the most polarizing shows of the Broadway season with some people loving it and others not so much.

The PR and marketing team for the musical has even embraced the mixed reviews, creating an ad that displayed wildly different reactions from two New York Times critics.

Now, the show’s stars Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman are sharing their thoughts on the mixed response. Both of them just earned Tony Award nominations for their work in the musical!

“It’s been a while since a show has taken the risks and the big swings our show has,” Eden told Variety‘s Stagecraft podcast.

“The show is so epic. There’s so much information. It’s brand new. And because of that, it’s going to stir different things in different people. That is the kind of art that I always want to be a part of. So I’m just happy people are feeling strongly either way about it, honestly,” she added. “Art is supposed to spark debate and controversy, and sometimes be polarizing.”

Amber pointed out how fans have responded to the diversity in the casting.

“You have a show led by two women of color, which you’re not seeing anywhere else,” she said. “Some girls said to me last night, ‘I feel like I have a future in musical theater because of this.’ These girls whose voices are large or different or they do something that people don’t know what to do with. Now they’re like, ‘Oh, I can do that show. I can be like them.’ It’s really touching a lot of people.”

