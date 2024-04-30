Cancer Patient Revealed as Winner of $1.3 Billion Powerball Jackpot, Talks Plans for Money

The winner of a $1.3 billion Powerball jacket has come forward and he has an incredible story!

Charlie Saephan is a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos who is a cancer patient and will be able to do something very important with the money.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” he told the Associated Press. He added that he will now “find a good doctor for myself.”

Charlie has had cancer for eight years and just had a chemotherapy treatment last week.

In the AP interview, Charlie revealed that he is taking half of the prize money and sharing the other half with a friend who he bought the lottery tickets with. They will split a $621 million lump sum payment, which comes out to $422 million after taxes.

Charlie said he had been praying to win the lottery and just weeks before the drawing, he slept with numbers on a piece of paper under his pillow.

He said when he prayed, “I need some help — I don’t want to die yet unless I have done something for my family first.”

We’re so happy for the Saephan family!