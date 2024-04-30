Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 10:13 am
By JJ Staff

Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Failure, Corrects False Headlines About Alzheimer's & Retiring

Chris Hemsworth is clearing things up.

The 40-year-old Thor actor got candid in a new cover story with Vanity Fair, out now.

During the discussion, he addressed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the problem with Thor: Love & Thunder, his health, and false rumors regarding retirement and Alzheimer’s disease.

