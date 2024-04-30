Could Margot Robbie Star as 'Avengelyne'? Warner Bros. Negotiating Deal for New Comic Book Movie with Olivia Wilde to Direct

Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie‘s LuckyChap are teaming up for Avengelyne, and Warner Bros is currently negotiating a 7 figure deal for the rights.

If you don’t know, Avengelyne is a comic book character created by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. According to Variety, she’s “an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters.”

According to several reports, Olivia Wilde would direct the film with LuckyChap’s Margot, Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara producing. One report from Deadline suggests that Margot could also star, pending the script from Poor Things writer Tony McNamara. That is not being widely reported at this time, so stay tuned for more casting news.

Margot and Olivia previously co-starred in 2022′s Babylon together.