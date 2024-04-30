Daniel Radcliffe Shows Continued Support for LGBTQ+ Community Amid JK Rowling's Latest Anti-Trans Comments

Daniel Radcliffe is addressing JK Rowling‘s most recent anti-trans comments.

Over the past few years, the 58-year-old Harry Potter author has made it very clear that she does not support transgender people and often doubles down on her opinions when pressed by critics.

In a new interview, Daniel, 34, showed his continued support for the LGBTQ+ community while addressing JK‘s comments, adding that he hasn’t spoken to her in years.

Keep reading to find out more…“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” Daniel told The Atlantic.

“Jo, obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” Daniel continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Also during the interview, Daniel reacted to JK recently tweeting that he and co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint can “save their apologies” and she wouldn’t forgive them for supporting trans rights.

“I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that,” Daniel said.

Back in 2020, Daniel, Emma, and Rupert were among the first Harry Potter cast members to speak out against JK‘s anti-transgender remarks.

In an essay for the Trevor Project, Daniel wrote at the time that “transgender women are women.”

In his interview with The Atlantic, Daniel explained why he felt compelled to speak out against JK in 2020.

“I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something,” Daniel explained. “I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise.”

In another recent interview, Daniel shared some rare comments about fatherhood and revealed if he plans on reading Harry Potter to his son.