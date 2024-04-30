Dianna Agron Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Harold Ancart Ahead of Her Birthday

Dianna Agron and her boyfriend Harold Ancart are flaunting some cute PDA!

The Glee alum and the 44-year-old artist were spotted sharing a sweet kiss while strolling the streets together over the weekend in New York City.

Dianna and Harold held hands while walking down the block and then shared a kiss on a street corner.

The sighting came just days before Dianna‘s birthday. She just turned 38 on Tuesday (April 30) and she has lots to celebrate these days!

Dianna just wrapped a successful concert run at the Cafe Carlyle in NYC.

“Thank you to everyone who came to see us during this last Carlyle residency. It was another round of joy and I still feel it. The nightly energy from each audience, an equal part of the show, is a thrill to discover and be met with, so wonderfully alive. It is always inspiring to have the beautiful leadership of my friend and musical director, Margot, and the glorious talent and collaboration of my friends Eden, Endea, Itay, Jovan, Margot, and Rick. I could listen to you play all day, every day. Thank you to Jen for bringing me back to the Café, Gogo for organizing the rooms perfectly, and Darwin for the delightful balance of sound. Thank you everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.