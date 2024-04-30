Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lateness Report Slammed By Studio: 'Ridiculous & False'

A report was published today (April 30) about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his upcoming movie Red One.

The report said, in part, that the film ended up with a massive budget of $250 million due to “Johnson’s chronic lateness” as well as “producers’ inexperience.”

One source claimed he was as many as 8 hours late to set and the film had to be shot around his schedule, adding he reportedly missed entire days. The report also claimed this caused $50 million to be added to the budget. Meanwhile, another source shared that The Rock was only about, on average, one hour late to set!

In response to this report, one insider shared that budget issues are completely normal in the film industry. “It is completely normal for there to be budget fluctuations within 15% of the target, which is exactly what we experienced,” one insider shared.

Now, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM, the studio behind the film, has released a statement denying the lateness report.

A studio rep told The Wrap, “Dwayne Johnson and [producer] Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

Here’s the synopsis for Red One: After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas. The movie will be released on November 15, 2024.

See some photos of The Rock on set with his co-star, Chris Evans.