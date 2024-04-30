Elle Fanning Looks So Happy During Weekend Date with Boyfriend Gus Wenner! (Photos)

Elle Fanning looks so happy in her relationship with boyfriend Gus Wenner!

The 26-year-old actress was all smiles while going for a stroll around the city with Gus, 33, on Sunday (April 28) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

For those who don’t know, Gus is the CEO of Rolling Stone and he’s been linked to Elle since late last year. They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes in January and last month, they supported Elle‘s sister Dakota Fanning at a screening of her new Netflix series Ripley.

Elle recently made her Broadway debut in the play Appropriate and the show was just nominated for Best Revival of a Play at the Tony Awards. Many consider it the favorite to win in the category!

