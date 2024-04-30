Top Stories
Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for This Movie's Reception

Amy Schumer Addresses Israel &amp; Palestine, How She Really Feels About Gaza &amp; Netanyahu

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 6:25 pm
By JJ Staff

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

Lily Collins is in the middle of filming season four of Emily in Paris and fans can’t wait for new episodes of the fan-fave series!

The cast just wrapped filming in Paris and production has moved to Rome, Italy for the remainder of the season.

The third season, which premiered back in December 2022 on Netflix, ended with quite a few cliffhangers. We of course expect certain stars to be back, but the fate of some actors is up in the air. There’s one star in particular whose fate is unknown.

Set photos from Rome have already revealed that Emily might have a new love interest!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is expected to return, and who isn’t…

