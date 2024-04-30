'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

Lily Collins is in the middle of filming season four of Emily in Paris and fans can’t wait for new episodes of the fan-fave series!

The cast just wrapped filming in Paris and production has moved to Rome, Italy for the remainder of the season.

The third season, which premiered back in December 2022 on Netflix, ended with quite a few cliffhangers. We of course expect certain stars to be back, but the fate of some actors is up in the air. There’s one star in particular whose fate is unknown.

Set photos from Rome have already revealed that Emily might have a new love interest!

