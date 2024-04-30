Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Back Together with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex fiance Ken Urker are reportedly back together.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old The Act subject was seen hanging out with him again after splitting from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson in March 2024.

Now, it looks like they’re making things official.

Gypsy told TMZ, “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.”

She continued, “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.” The site has photos of them kissing and dancing at a jazz festival in New Orleans over the weekend.

